Kate and William praise climate change ‘hero’ Ollie Perrault

Prince William and Kate met and congratulated 15-year-old Ollie Perrault at a Boston Celtics basketball game on Wednesday night in a moment which sparked glowing reactions on social media. The royals are in the US city for the Earthshot Prize on Friday and while enjoying the game they had an opportunity to celebrate another climate change activist.
Ms Perrault was honoured as a “Hero Among Us” at the game due to her work to positively help and influence the community.
She has been a leading member of the Youth Climate Leadership Program since she was 11.
Now as the founder and director of Youth Climate Action Now she is “committed to fighting for environmental justice, advocating for an intersectional system change, and working to get more young people involved in direct climate action”, reported the Daily Mail.
William and Kate were initially tipped to depart after the third quarter of the game but stayed on to greet Ms Perrault and shake her hand.
Her uncle Matt Perrault shared a video of the moment on Twitter, posting: “How cool is THIS!!
“Thanks to the @celtics for honoring my niece and to @KensingtonRoyal for being so kind to meet Ollie Perrault!”
Royal fans gushed over the meeting, with @RoyallyKate writing: “Legendary! This will always be one of her coolest “remember when” moments to share. Love it!”
On their visit Prince William will also take in the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.
The Prince and Princess of Wales will learn about the work that local organisations are doing to mitigate the risk of rising sea levels in Boston before they take a tour of Greentown Labs to learn more into the development of green technologies.
They are also set to meet President Biden on Friday, who will also be in Boston in a separate engagement.
