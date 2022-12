John previously recounted the experience of dancing with Diana to the Dutch television station Één.

He said: “I didn’t know or expect to dance with Lady Diana, and it was the president’s wife, Nancy Reagan, that said, ‘It is her wish,’

“At midnight, I had to tap her on her shoulder, and I had to say, ‘Would you care to dance?’

“She turned around and dipped her head in that Lady Diana way, and we were off for 15 minutes dancing.”