Kate faces crowds hours after Harry and Meghan release Netflix trailer

Kate has faced crowds in the US just hours after Netflix released a trailer for its upcoming documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The minute-long video includes images of the Duchess of Sussex appearing to cry into her hand, and, separately, the Princess of Wales staring into the camera.
Towards the end, Meghan asks: “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”
Just a few hours after this aired, Kate was photographed approaching crowds in Boston, Massachusetts.
She smiles as she moves towards one group holding a large sign which reads: “Welcome Prince William and Kate.”
A young boy can also be seen dressed as a Royal Guard, armed with a large grin and a bouquet of flowers.
The Princess’s welcome was not, however, without its heckles.
From the crowds came the cry “not elected” – the same words also appearing on a small banner.
Kate and her husband William, Prince of Wales, were making their way to Greentown Labs, a technology hub in Boston.
This is believed to be the largest climate tech start-up incubator in North America, having supported more than 500 companies since 2011.
Greentown Labs has also raised more than four billion dollars of funding, equivalent to around £3.3billion.
