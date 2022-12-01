Kate faces crowds hours after Harry and Meghan release Netflix trailer

Kate has faced crowds in the US just hours after Netflix released a trailer for its upcoming documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The minute-long video includes images of the Duchess of Sussex appearing to cry into her hand, and, separately, the Princess of Wales staring into the camera.

Towards the end, Meghan asks: “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

Just a few hours after this aired, Kate was photographed approaching crowds in Boston, Massachusetts.

She smiles as she moves towards one group holding a large sign which reads: “Welcome Prince William and Kate.”

A young boy can also be seen dressed as a Royal Guard, armed with a large grin and a bouquet of flowers.