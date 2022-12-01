Kate’s body language is ‘very affectionate’ at NBA game





Kate Middleton and Prince William are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony. This is an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. The pair received a “controversial” welcome and were booed at a basketball game.

During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. On Thursday, the duo attended the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden. According to a body language expert, the Prince and Princess engaged in some "sexy PDA" after being booed by some of the crowds in the stadium. Prince William and Kate had an unpleasant moment at a Celtics basketball game as the royal couple was booed by the crowd along with the cheers of "USA".

They arrived about 15 minutes before tip-off and took their seats next to Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. William had an awkward glance at the big screen while the couple's faces were shown to the crowd on the big screen – as more "USA!" chants echoed – before both royals grinned and waved. Body language expert Judi James told Express.co.uk: "William and Kate's visit to Boston has got off to such a controversial start that it is possible this very rare and rather sexy PDA from the couple might have been prompted by a need to signal support, affection and unity. "Both William and Kate had the best role model in the late Queen when it came to stoic responses and body language in public, but William has shown before how the strength of his feelings on subjects like this can spill out.

"So a very affectionate hand on the thigh from Kate looks met with an unusual level of reciprocated affection from William by placing his own hand over hers and clutching at it as he chats to their host." According to Judi, the Princess of Wales is engaging in this unusual body language for an "important" and "powerful" reason. She explained: "Kate's body language behaviour has probably never been as important and her powerful but often subtle signals of support for her husband since they arrived in the US help to show off his soften, more bashful and funnier side. "She's already been seen gazing at him as he talks to flatter him and make him look fascinating and her loving eye contact with him adds a touch of romance.

For the match, Kate re-wore her Chanel 1995 “Trimmed Double-Breasted Jacket” which is a vintage piece from the 1990s that she also wore recently on a royal engagement. She teamed this with some Zara “Curve Jeggings in Black”, which Kate famously wore to race William and Prince Harry at the London marathon training day in 2017. For footwear, Kate wore her Gianvito Rossi 105 Pumps in Black Suede which cost £595 from Net-A-Porter. The description for the Gianvito Rossi reads: “Sophisticated and elegant, these suede pumps from Gianvito Rossi are a must-have for the office. Team the timeless black hue with anything and everything.”

To accessorise, Kate wore her Laura Lombardi Portrait Necklace, similar to the one she wore to host BBC Radio 1 a few weeks ago with Prince William to champion mental health. However, this one costs $168, or roughly £138 in British Sterling, with the description saying: “Thick chain assembled from interlocking round and oval links, and secured with an oversized toggle clasp. “Available in 14-karat gold and platinum-plated brass.” Finally, for earrings, Kate wore another pair from the sustainable brand Shyla, but this time she opted for the “Biaritz Squiggle Earrings”. Although these funky gold hoops cost just £75, they are already out of stock, showing the “Kate Effect” that the Princess has on the fashion industry.