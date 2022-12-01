Kaufman County musician appearing on Yellowstone

Country music, while a fan favorite across many states, keeps Texas loud and proud with its southern edge. Shane Smith and the Saints are contributing to the genre we know and love in an extra special way.

If you consider yourself rooted in southern tradition, perhaps you are one of the five million viewers on average that catches new episodes of Yellowstone on Sunday nights. The Paramount network production has featured quite a notable curation of country music throughout its seasons, including music from Tyler Childers and Chris Stapleton. Alongside these household names, the show has included some lesser-known musicians throughout its run.

In season four, Shane Smith and the Saints’ music was featured in multiple episodes. While this may seem irrelative to some, perhaps the name “Shane Smith” will ring a bell when you picture him in Terrell.

Smith is a Kaufman County native who found his start after moving to Austin. After featuring their music in season four, Yellowstone invited Shane Smith and the Saints to perform live on the show. Listeners can catch Shane Smith and the Saints on Yellowstone in this season’s fifth episode: One Hundred Years is Nothing, which was broadcast Nov. 13.

Smith, the band’s primary songwriter, said he tries to put his feelings into his work.

“I don’t like just throwing stuff out there,” Smith said of his songwriting process. “If I’m going to be singing about something every night, I try to make it personal, make it something I can really relate to. I like to sing with conviction, an honest conviction.”

The group continues to be on the rise, as they are currently touring as an opening act for Whiskey Myers. The newest release from the band, “Fire in the Ocean,” can be heard online at shanesmithmusic.com.