Khris Middleton: Milwaukee Bucks star set to return from injury

Khris Middleton is in line to return from injury and make his season debut for the Milwaukee Bucks when they face the LA Lakers on Friday.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday that Middleton is set for his first appearance since suffering a wrist injury in Game 2 in the first round of last season’s Eastern Conference playoffs against the Boston Celtics.

Middleton underwent offseason surgery to repair torn ligaments in July and has since missed Milwaukee’s opening 20 games of the new campaign.

His return to action would come with the Bucks 15-5 and second in the East behind Boston having won four of their last five after enjoying a 9-0 start to the year.

Highlights of the Milwaukee Bucks against the New York Knicks in Week 7 of the NBA season.



Middleton was named an All-Star for the third time last season after averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists before being missed dearly against the Celtics in the playoffs.

He had starred during the Bucks’ Championship campaign the previous season, posting 20.4 points per game, 5.4 assists and six rebounds per game as well as putting up 32 points in the decisive Game 6 of their Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks followed by a postseason career-best 40 points in Game 4 of the finals against the Phoenix Suns and key baskets down the stretch in Game 6 to lift his side to a long-awaited NBA title.

His availability promises to strengthen a defense that is already ranked first in the league, while assisting a Milwaukee offense sitting 18th.