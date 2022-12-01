Lady Susan Hussey blasted for ‘pessimism’ towards Ngozi Fulani

Lady Susan Hussey has been blasted for her “negativity and pessimism” towards Charity boss Ngozi Fulani by a women’s rights activist. Activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu appeared on Sky News and shared her strong views against Lady Susan’s behaviour with Ngozi Fulani.
Lady Susan Hussey repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was “really” from, sparking a fresh racism row with the Palace who has since described the remarks as “unacceptable and deeply regrettable”.
Speaking on Sky News, Dr Shola said: “I think it’s important for the people to understand three things.
“First, racism doesn’t require intent for the act to be racist, secondly, unless that, there is no explanation for Lady Susan Hussey’s behaviour. And thirdly, age is not a determinant of who is racist.”
She then went on to criticise Lady Susan Hussey and expressed anger over her remarks.
Dr Shola said: “I need people to understand this what Lady Susan Hussey did that way was to demonstrate such pessimism and negativity to engulf on Ngozi Fulani.
“She literally embodied her name- Hussey by name Hussey nature. She had the utter caucacity to probe and interrogate a perfect stranger as to her identity, who she is, and where she comes from. She was not satisfied with any single answer that Ngozi Fulani gave her.
“This was not a normal conversation.
“Even though Ngozi Fulani gave her answer to every question and every variation of the same question, what Lady Hussey wanted was Ngozi Fulani to confirm Lady Hussey’s racial bias of her and that racial bias was ‘You are not British. You don’t originate from here. You don’t come from here’.”
“In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect.
“All members of the household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times.”
