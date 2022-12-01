Lady Susan Hussey blasted for ‘pessimism’ towards Ngozi Fulani

Lady Susan Hussey has been blasted for her “negativity and pessimism” towards Charity boss Ngozi Fulani by a women’s rights activist. Activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu appeared on Sky News and shared her strong views against Lady Susan’s behaviour with Ngozi Fulani.

Lady Susan Hussey repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was “really” from, sparking a fresh racism row with the Palace who has since described the remarks as “unacceptable and deeply regrettable”.

Speaking on Sky News, Dr Shola said: “I think it’s important for the people to understand three things.

“First, racism doesn’t require intent for the act to be racist, secondly, unless that, there is no explanation for Lady Susan Hussey’s behaviour. And thirdly, age is not a determinant of who is racist.”

She then went on to criticise Lady Susan Hussey and expressed anger over her remarks.