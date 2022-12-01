Lady Susan ‘thrown under the bus’ in ‘massive overreaction’





Lady Susan Hussey has been “thrown under the bus” amid a royal race row, a former aide to the late Queen has claimed. Elizabeth II’s lady-in-waiting yesterday stepped down from her newly appointed post of lady of the household after she made “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” by asking a black British-born guest at a Buckingham Palace reception where she “really came from”.

The incident has left the monarchy facing accusations of “institutional racism” and has overshadowed the first day of Prince William and Kate’s visit to America for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. But a former close aide to the late monarch said Lady Susan’s sudden departure was a “massive overreaction”. They told the Daily Mail: “No question, Lady Susan has been thrown under a bus and it is a massive overreaction. “Where was anyone standing up saying, ‘Wait a moment, this is a woman who has travelled to every corner of the planet and met people from every ethnic background. Is it really likely that she would be deliberately, provocatively racist?’ I don’t think so.” Another veteran courtier also expressed concern over Lady Susan’s swift exit. They said: ‘Where is their duty of care and compassion towards a much-loved member of staff who has led an exemplary life of service and dedication to the monarchy?

“The speed with which this has taken place does not just damage Lady Susan’s reputation but that of the institution as well. “Shouldn’t there have been some kind of calm, considered investigation? Instead it looks like the reaction has been driven by social media.” Lady Susan met Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space, at the Queen Consort’s reception on violence against women on Tuesday. The domestic abuse charity boss later took to social media to share details of an exchange. Ms Fulani said “Lady SH” repeatedly asked her where she “really came from” when she said she was British. She described the incident as a “violation” and said it will “never leave me” and showed “nothing has changed”.

Ms Fulani added: “There are so many things to consider before you can even react to the pain of racism. Can you imagine? I’m just processing the incident.” She later told the Independent: “This is bigger than one individual. It’s institutional racism.” Lady Susan, who served as the late Queen’s lady in waiting for more than 60 years and is the Prince of Wales’s godmother, resigned from her honorary role as one of three ladies of the household to which she was newly appointed to help the King at formal occasions and apologised for making the “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments”. Buckingham Palace said it took the incident – which comes just months into Charles’s reign – “extremely seriously” and had investigated immediately. It said in a statement: “In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.

“In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect. “All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times.” William is understood to agree it was right for his godmother Lady Susan to resign. A Kensington Palace said: “Racism has no place in our society. The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect.” Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt said: “Charles and William’s problem is that the focus is already shifting from the actions of one woman to broader questions about whether Buckingham Palace is institutionally racist.” It comes after Meghan Markle accused an unnamed royal of racism against her unborn son Archie in her and Prince Harry’s Oprah Winfrey interview last year.