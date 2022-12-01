Large Army and Navy Exercises in the Nordic Region This Late Fall

Freezing Winds 2022

The Finnish Navy’s main exercise this fall, Freezing Winds 2022, began Tuesday last week and will last until Friday. The exercise, with large international participation, is held in the Gulf of Finland and the Archipelago Sea. It also includes heavy flight activity in southern Finland and the northern Baltic.

The Gulf of Finland is located in the Baltic Sea between Finland, Russia, and Estonia. Central ports are Helsinki and Hangö on the Finnish side, Vyborg and St. Petersburg on the Russian side, and Kotka and Tallin on the Estonian side. The Archipelago Sea refers to a large group of islands in the Baltic Sea between Åland and the Finnish mainland.

The Russian Baltic Fleet has its Kronstadt base in the innermost part of the Gulf of Finland and its Baltijsk base in Kaliningrad (exclave).

In total, the exercise activity includes around 5000 persons and 23 warships, service and support vessels, and transport boats (as well as coastal and land units). The number of participating aircraft is not stated, but on the agenda for the Finnish Air Force is operations with fighters of the type F-18 Hornet and Hawk.

Freezing Winds includes units from all branches in the Finnish Armed Forces, as well as many international partners.