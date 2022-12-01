Liverpool receive Jude Bellingham boost with Reds ‘preferred

Liverpool have received a huge boost in their quest to sign Jude Bellingham after Borussia Dortmund’s managing director Carsten Cramer admitted the Reds would be his ‘preferred’ destination should the England international leave the club. The teenager is one of the hottest properties in world football with Jurgen Klopp competing against the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid for his signature.

Bellingham is already seen by many as one of the best midfielders in world football and at just 19 years old he could go on to dominate the position for the next decade and beyond. He has taken his performances to new levels during the World Cup, earning a spot as a key component in Gareth Southgate’s England side.

His displays in Qatar have only intensified speculation about his future, with Liverpool joining a host of the biggest clubs in Europe in the race for his signature. However, the Reds have been given a huge boost after Dortmund’s managing director Cramer stated they would be his ‘preferred club’ for the player given the connection with Klopp.

“We both care about Dortmund, we have a high sympathy for Liverpool to be sure,” he told Vietnam News. “We are still in a good relationship with Jurgen and many others at Liverpool so for me, it is my preferred club in the EPL as well but don’t expect that we will make gifts to Liverpool.

