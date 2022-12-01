‘Loneliest Princess’ faces heartbreaking choice as royal crisis looms





Princess Aiko is the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. Known imperially as Princess Toshi, the 20-year-old is unable to ascend the throne due to the laws of succession in Japan that prevent inheritance by or through women. Aiko lives alongside her parents at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo — the main residence of the Emperor — and was homeschooled for a substantial portion of her education. The Princess endured a difficult childhood and, when she did study at school, was said to have been bullied. She now lives isolated from anyone her own age, earning her the nickname of the ‘world’s loneliest Princess’.

Now, as an unmarried female royal, the Princess faces restrictive traditions when it comes to finding her suitor, as women are only permitted to marry members of nobility. But, given there are none left in Japan, Aiko is left in an exceedingly difficult position. The Princess must decide whether to marry a commoner or become a chaste shrine maiden, a role that would see the Princess take various rites of purity and chastity, undergo various forms of physical and mental training and ultimately work in a Shinto shrine. Marrying a commoner would mean the Princess would be stripped of her royal titles and privileges, a move that has seen recent controversy, as in 2021, when the Emperor’s niece married her college boyfriend and became an ordinary citizen. Mako Komuro, the eldest daughter of Fumihito, who is first in line to the Chrysanthemum throne, married Kei Komuro. She then lost the title of Princess and caused a scandal in Japan. READ MORE: Why Princess Aiko of Japan just marked a huge milestone

There is concern that if something were to happen to one of the royal men, a succession crisis would loom within the long-standing monarchy. However, there is some possibility that the stiff laws might one day change. The succession laws in the UK changed to allow women equal right to the throne, meaning the Prince and Princess of Wales’ eldest child, regardless of their gender, precedes its siblings. The change was officially made in April 2013, just a few months before the birth of Prince George. Support for a break from ancient tradition is growing in Japan: polls suggest 84 percent of people back allowing women to become emperors. Christopher Harding, a senior lecturer in Asian history at Edinburgh University, claims the highly-educated Emperor and Empress could be set to challenge tradition. He told The Guardian in 2021: “You have an emperor and empress who were both educated abroad, speak English, and have a track record of dealing pretty robustly with the Imperial Household Agency – often the ‘bad guy’ in terms of excessive traditionalism in the imperial family.

“Clearly there is great public support for reigning empresses, and maybe at some point, someone in the agency or government will come to regard it as an easy PR win. “That said, I wonder whether enough young Japanese really care enough about the imperial family to be impressed by a change like this.” Nevertheless, in many ways, Princess Aiko’s fate was sealed upon her birth. She would never be able to inherit the throne and a lack of eligible noblemen to marry meant her choice of partner would have life-changing ramifications. Unless changes to the Japanese monarchy come soon, Aiko remains in a heartbreaking position, facing a lonely existence.