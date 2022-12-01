Looking For Bats In Florida? This University Has Houses Full Of

When it comes to seeing wildlife in Florida, most people may think more of seeing alligators in the Everglades or even swimming with the gentle giants – manatees of the coast of Florida. But go to the University of Florida, and visitors can discover the world’s largest occupied bat houses. Experience the thrill of watching half a million bats flying out of their abodes into the night at dusk.





The bat houses of the University of Florida are located on the north side of Museum Road on the university’s campus. Elsewhere, one of the best places in the world to see bats is Zambia’s Kasanka National Park, where visitors can see the migration of 5 million large fruit bats. It is also possible to see endangered bats at California’s Pinnacles National Park.





The Bats Of The University Of Florida

Most of the bats at the University of Florida are Brazilian free-tailed bats. There are also Southeastern and Evening bats. Brazilian free-tailed bats inhabit the whole state and are a common sight in Florida’s urban areas. They weigh 7-14 grams and live in large colonies.

Species Of Bats:

Brazilian Free-Tailed Bat: Tadarida brasiliensis

Tadarida brasiliensis Southeastern Bats: Myotis austroriparius

Myotis austroriparius Evening Bats: Nycticeius humeralis

Florida is home to 13 species of bats. All of Florida’s bats are insectivores thriving on a diet of moths, flies, wasps, mosquitoes, ants, and the like. They are hungry critters able to eat their body weight in bugs a night.

There are a LOT of bats in this artificial bat colony. It is estimated that the colony has a population of some 450,000 to 500,000 bats (the bat houses have a total capacity of 750,000).

Bat Colony Population: Est. 450,000 to 500,000

Est. 450,000 to 500,000 Bat House Capacity: 750,000 Bats

They are thought to eat around 2.5 billion insects every night (over 2,500 pounds of bugs – mostly pests like gnats, mosquitoes, etc.). Bats have a tremendous impact on pest control as well as pollination and seed dispersal.

The Story Behind The Bats Of The University Of Florida

The original colony of bats was found in the wake of a fire that destroyed Johnson Hall back in 1987. The Hall had been home to around 5,000 bats. The homeless bats then sought out new homes in several campus stadium locations.

While people put up the musky odor of the bats and the guano during the games for a time, eventually, it became too much, and something needed to be done about it.

To fix the problem, the bat houses at the University were specifically built. The first bat house was built in 1991, and the bats were removed from the stadium and transported to their new abode. The transfer was a success, and in 2010 a second structure was built. The project included a lot of expert help and is currently managed by the University of Florida.

The occupancy of the houses depends on the time of year. It is one of the most unusual and unique attractions in Florida and is one of the top free attractions to enjoy in the state.

Planning A Visit & When To See The Bats Of The University Of Florida

The University encourages visitors to come in the evening and watch the 10-20 minute natural show as the bats set out en masse for a night of hunting. The best nights are warm and calm nights. Arrive before sunset to find a spot and then wait for them (they emerge around 15-20 minutes after sunset).

When To Visit: Evening (As The Bats Emerge)

Evening (As The Bats Emerge) Duration: 10 to 20 Minutes

Visitors should be advised that the bats often dip low to get insects (that may have been attracted by their breath). So don’t be spooked if they fly very close to people. Also, watch out for falling urine and guano.

There are no admission fees, tickets, or staff onsite. Visitors can come at any time. Do not walk under the bat houses, and never pick up a bat found on the ground. Avoid making loud or high-pitched noises (they are easily disturbed).

If visiting Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, take the time to see the Cave of the Hanging Snakes and see the snakes snatch their meals out of the air. Bats have long fascinated mankind, and they are the only mammals capable of true flight.