Lost, Found and Looking: Pet Angel Tree returns

The holidays are officially here, and you know what that means: The Pope Memorial Humane Society Pet Angel Tree is back for its fifth year! The PMHS Pet Angel Tree has become a tradition. Beginning Thursday, Dec. 1, you can be an angel to a homeless pet this holiday season by taking a tag from the PMHS Pet Angel Tree. Each tag has a picture of a shelter animal and a few items that will make each pet’s stay at PMHS that much more special.

Do you know what is even more exciting? If you can’t make it to Pope Memorial Humane Society, you can stop by Ruckus Donuts in Rockland or Laurel’s Dolce Vita in Thomaston. Both amazing businesses are hosting Pet Angel Trees for the animals of PMHS! The supplies gathered during the holiday season help set up the shelter for the cold winter months, providing food, enrichment and so much love to homeless pets in need.

Wrapping gifts is highly encouraged! Cats, kittens, dogs and puppies all love to play in the paper and boxes (supervised, of course) on opening day!

With any luck, some of the animals printed on tags will be adopted this holiday season. Any gifts bought for those animals will be passed along to their friends in the shelter!

One of the pets on the Pet Angel Tree is Splash. Sadly, she had tags on the tree last year and is still waiting for her perfect home. Splash is a tortie and tends to have that classic tortie sass. Here’s the thing, we initially thought she wasn’t a fan of children. It turns out, she adores cat-savvy kids. She is happy to snuggle and sit for gentle scritches behind the ear… assuming there are treats involved. Of course there are treats involved, Splash. We always have the treats! Seriously though, it would be so wonderful for Splash to find a home this holiday season. If you’re not able to adopt, please help spread the word about this gorgeous gal! To learn more about Splash or all the other wonderful animals available for adoption visit popehumane.org or stop by. We are open Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wish list: Dry kitten food, pet wipes, poultry flavored pate-style canned cat food, gift cards to local businesses to purchase supplies for the shelter. Thank you.



