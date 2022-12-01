Love is Blind season 3 couple had ‘red flags’ early on

Heart Bingo’s relationship expert and co-founder of So Syncd Louella Alderson has admitted she doesn’t think the Love is Blind stars are going to last as a married couple.

In fact, she told Express.co.uk how there were “red flags” in their romance from the get-go.

“Matt and Colleen saying yes at the altar was one of the most shocking outcomes of Love Is Blind season three”, she said.

“This relationship has seemed a bit off since the start and there have been a couple of red flags.

“Colleen said early in the pods to Cole that she didn’t want to get deep or emotional with anyone in a relationship or talk about serious things. It’s OK not to want to do this all the time.

“However, being vulnerable is essential for building connection and intimacy. Life is full of ups and downs, and you need to be able to speak to your partner about things. Being positive and happy all the time just isn’t realistic.