Luis Suarez hits back at Ghana reporter after he’s called ‘the

Luis Suarez has hit back at a Ghanaian journalist who suggested he was the ‘devil’ for his handball at the 2010 World Cup by saying it is not his fault that Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty.

Suarez’s handball against Ghana is one of the most infamous moments in World Cup history after he denied the Black Stars a place in the semi-finals. The striker illegally blocked a header from Dominic Adiyah on the goalline and was sent off but Gyan missed the last-minute penalty that followed.

Uruguay then went on to win the penalty shootout knocking their gutted opposition out. Had Ghana won it would have been the first time an African nation had made it to the World Cup semis.

Suarez has always insisted that he didn’t do anything wrong and doubled down on his stance after being called ‘the devil himself’ by a Ghanaian journalist. The 35-year-old suggested it was not his fault Gyan missed ahead of the first game between the teams since the 2010 quarter-final.

