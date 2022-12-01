Lukaku torn apart after Croatia nightmare as Belgium out of World

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku left fans stunned after squandering three excellent chances to score as the Red Devils were dumped out of the World Cup. The former Chelsea and Manchester United man should have handed Belgium the win that would have put them through to the last-16.

Lukaku somehow only struck the post with the goal gaping early in the second half. The ball had kindly broken his way after Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic closed down a Belgium attacker – but the 29-year-old somehow failed to roll the ball into an almost empty net.

He then ballooned a header well over the crossbar when it seemed easier to keep the effort down. The third chance saw Lukaku chest the ball goalwards from inside the six-yard box, but a Croatia defender recovered to clear.

Fans could not believe the trio of clangers, with some mocking Lukaku while others felt sympathy. It was clear throughout the game that Lukaku was not fit. He has hardly played for Inter Milan this season due to an ankle injury that has plagued his return to the Serie A outfit from Chelsea.

