M25 traffic chaos as lorry engulfed in flames shuts motorway





A section of the M25 remains closed in Surrey after a lorry fire broke out early on Thursday morning. The anti-clockwise carriageway of the motorway between Junction 10 and Junction 8 for Reigate has been closed off to traffic.

Delays of up to an hour are expected for motorists after the incident was reported around 4am on Thursday. A National Highways spokesperson said: “The M25 in Surrey remains closed anti-clockwise between J10 (Cobham) – J8 (Reigate) following the vehicle fire. “This closure is likely to be protracted throughout the morning. “60 minute delays from J12 to J10 anticlockwise.”

Fuel is understood to have spilled across the carriageway during the fire. Fire crews have attended the scene, according to Surrey Live. National Highways said the M25 anticlockwise between Junctions 10 and 8 will return to a normal traffic flow in the afternoon. Estimates say normal flow of traffic will return between 1.15pm and 1.30pm.

Four lanes are listed as closed. More to follow…