Macron slams ‘super aggressive’ US Inflation Reduction Act

President Emmanuel Macron has shared his concerns over the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) with American lawmakers and pushed back against subsidies which are angering Europe. Officials in France confirmed he would confront President Biden over the measures, yet declined to confirm he had used the phrase “super aggressive” during a meeting at the Library of Congress.

The American legislation aims to move the US away from fossil fuels by subsidising green technologies and clean energy produced at home.

However, Europe has raised fears that it will be shut out of the US markets due to preference for American companies and that the law breaks international trade rules.

Presidents Macron and Biden, along with their wives Brigitte and Jill, have already met unofficially ahead of their formal talks on Thursday.

According to Reuters, they rode in the US presidential motorcade a short distance from the White House to the historic area of Georgetown and dined at Italian restaurant Fiola Mare.