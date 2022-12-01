Man brutally stomps on his dog in ‘worst beating ever seen’

This is the horrifying moment that a dog owner stamped on his defenceless animal in a sickening attack, described by an RSPCA inspector as the ‘worst beating he’d ever seen’. In the clip, Matthew Hurst sits on the sofa and watches Congo as the dog either urinates or defecates on the floor.

Hurst then stands up and stamps on the dog around 15 times, shouting “What are you doing?”

He then reaches down to the dog, which is now lying on the floor, grabs it by the head and slams the dog onto the floor again with a lot of force several times.

The distressing footage was sent to the RSPCA by a member of the public.

Ryan King, who works as an inspector at the animal charity, was shocked when he watched the horrifying attack on tape.