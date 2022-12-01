Man Utd sale ‘likely completed in spring’ as the Glazers set to

The Glazers leaving will be a moment to celebrate for supporters, especially as Ronaldo believes that is them that are holding United back from winning trophies and competing with the likes of Manchester Cty and Liverpool. In his blockbuster interview with Piers Morgan, which consequently saw his contract terminated, he said: “The Glazers, they don’t — they don’t care about, about the club. I mean, professional sport.

“As you know this, Manchester is a marketing club. They will get their money from the marketing, the sport, it’s . . . they don’t really care, in my opinion. You have some things inside the club which don’t help Manchester reach the top level as City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal, for example. It’s hard in my opinion. It will be hard for Manchester to be at the top of the game, the next two, three years.”