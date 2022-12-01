Meet star of Wednesday who plays Xavier

Fans are theorising Wednesday and Xavier could get together in the next season of the show, if it is given a series two renewal.

But Hynes himself has cast doubt on the youngsters’ potential romance when he spoke to Digital Spy.

While talking alongside the show’s other stars, he said: “I think Xavier would hope so [for them to get together].

“But knowing Wednesday, I very much doubt it.

“I don’t know if she’s the dating type. Especially after her first foray into the [signals to Hunter Doohan, who plays Tyler].”

Wednesday is available to watch on Netflix.