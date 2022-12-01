Men’s Golf Announces Spring Schedule – Penn State Athletics

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Coming off a strong fall campaign, the Penn State men’s golf team and head coach Greg Nye have announced the Nittany Lions’ 2023 spring slate that is highlighted by the 46th-annual Rutherford Intercollegiate at Penn State’s Blue Course on April 15-16.



The 2023 spring season begins Feb. 3-4 when the Nittany Lions travel to Palm Coast, Fla. and the Hammock Beach Ocean Course for the ninth-annual Big Ten Match Play Championship. Penn State stays in the Sunshine State for its next tournament as the Nittany Lions are set to play in the Florida Gators Invitational at the Mark Bostick Golf Course on Feb. 11-12.



Penn State returns to action on March 6-7 when the Nittany Lions travel to Bluffton, S.C. for the Colleton River Collegiate at the Colleton River Nicklaus Course. The Nittany Lions will then travel to Sea Island, S.C. for back-to-back events. Penn State plays in the Sea Island Shootout on March 11 at the Sea Island Plantation Course before participating in the Johnnie-O at Sea Island tournament at the Sea Island Seaside Course on March 15-16.



Penn State’s home tournament is set for April 15-16 at the 46th-annual Rutherford Intercollegiate. The Nittany Lions have come out on top in the last seven Rutherford Intercollegiate tournaments.



A final tune-up comes April 21-23 when the Nittany Lions travel to Ohio State’s Kepler Intercollegiate. The Big Ten Championship follows on April 28-30 at Galloway National in Galloway, N.J.

