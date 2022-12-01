Messi has survived first Ronaldo challenge after Argentina beat

For a moment, just a moment, it looked as though it wasn’t going to be Lionel Messi’s night. A first-half penalty was saved by Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who made amends for giving the spot-kick away in the first place. Yet goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez sent Lionel Scaloni’s side through. Falling at the first hurdle has now been successfully avoided…

Messi’s miss from 12 yards evoked memories of when he fluffed his lines for Barcelona against Chelsea in the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2012.

That moment allowed the Blues to reach the final at the Catalan giants’ expense and their talisman was gutted in the aftermath, aware of how destiny had been denied.

Messi’s effort was poor for Argentina at the Stadium 974. It was a good height for Szczesny, who has grown considerably in stature since leaving Arsenal back in the summer transfer window of 2017.

Fortunately for him, his team-mates got the job done.