Methane cuts must be accelerated to meet emissions targets, EU

Accelerated cuts in methane are needed across the EU if 2030 and 2050 emission reduction targets are to be met, the European Environment Agency has warned.

The issue of methane reduction has become a protracted political tussle in Ireland in recent months, with so-called “carbon budgets” negotiations going into overtime as ministers tried to agree targets for their individual sectors to reduce emissions.

Agriculture remains by far the largest contributor to overall emissions in Ireland, at 37.5% of the total, according to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) data in July.

Beef and dairy cattle are among the biggest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, with cows mainly generating methane through digestion and waste. Food waste is also a major driver of methane emissions worldwide.

Reduction targets

Ireland’s carbon budgets, which allocate emissions ceilings to the likes of motorists, households, farmers, businesses, and industry in five-year cycles, aim to reduce emissions by 4.8% per annum from 2021 to 2025 under the first block, while the 2026-2030 budget will increase that annual reduction to 8.3%.

Agriculture was assigned a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030 under the negotiations.

The EEA said that while emissions of methane across the EU are down by 36% in 2020 compared with 1990 levels, quicker and sharper cuts will be needed in the coming years to make the bloc’s 2030 targets and beyond.

The agency’s methane report said that “significant reductions” are due to a decrease in agricultural livestock numbers and increased efficiency in the agricultural sector, lower levels of coal mining and post-mining activities, and improved oil and gas pipeline networks.

There is also less waste disposal on land, and an increase in recycling, composting, landfill gas recovery, and waste incineration with energy recovery, it said.

Methane concentrations

However, despite the progress, methane concentrations are increasing rapidly and reductions need to be stepped up across all sectors, it said.

“Methane (CH4) is more effective at trapping heat than carbon dioxide (CO2), its concentrations are increasing rapidly, and it also has a shorter lifespan than CO2. Policies aiming to reduce CH4 emissions will deliver benefits in terms of climate mitigation rapidly in the short term.

“Reducing CH4 emissions will also lead to lower levels of ozone formation and local air pollution, both of which improve air quality and people’s health. Continuing reductions in emissions of other greenhouse gases are also key to achieving long-term climate goals,” the EEA said.

Preventing and addressing leaks from oil and natural gas systems remains a challenge and has become urgent, it also warned.