Mike and Zara Tindall’s reunion interrupted by Chris Moyles

Mike and Zara Tindall were finally able to enjoy each other’s company after his time on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! However, Mike’s fellow campmate Chris Moyles had other ideas. The cheeky radio presenter invaded their hotel room after the former rugby union player’s departure from the jungle on ITV1.

During the I’m A Celebrity: Coming Out show on Thursday, Mike and Zara looked forward to some peace and quiet back in their hotel room.

Just as Mike lay down on the sofa in his room he heard a knock at the door.

Much to the former England player and his wife’s shock, a chirpy Chris was there to greet him with an ice-cold bucket of beers.

He entered the room and said: “I know you’ve missed your wife so I’ve brought you six wives.”

