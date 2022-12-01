Mike and Zara Tindall’s reunion interrupted by Chris Moyles

Mike and Zara Tindall were finally able to enjoy each other’s company after his time on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! However, Mike’s fellow campmate Chris Moyles had other ideas. The cheeky radio presenter invaded their hotel room after the former rugby union player’s departure from the jungle on ITV1.
During the I’m A Celebrity: Coming Out show on Thursday, Mike and Zara looked forward to some peace and quiet back in their hotel room.
Just as Mike lay down on the sofa in his room he heard a knock at the door.
Much to the former England player and his wife’s shock, a chirpy Chris was there to greet him with an ice-cold bucket of beers.
He entered the room and said: “I know you’ve missed your wife so I’ve brought you six wives.”
As they reflected on the return of Mike, Chris asked the Olympic champion: “How nice is it to have him back?”
She admitted: “Yes, it’s just too much”, and then vowed: “Let’s never do this again.”
Chris eventually allowed the two to enjoy some alone time away from the cameras and fellow I’m A Celebrity contestants.
The special edition of the reality series gave viewers insight into the lives of the celebrities and their loved ones after being voted out of the show.
Other high-profile couples reuniting included the former health secretary Matt Hancock and his partner Gina Colangelo.
Ahead of his return to civilisation, Gina addressed his controversial participation Down Under.
She said: “I think it’s fair to say that Matt underestimated the scale of the reaction to him coming into the jungle.
“He’s made of tough stuff, this summer we trekked around Mont Blanc together in four days.”
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! episodes are available to stream on ITVX.
