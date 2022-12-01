Mike Flanagan’s ‘Midnight Club’ Canceled by Netflix After One

Netflix’s “The Midnight Club” has been canceled after one season, Variety has learned.

The cancellation comes on the heels of executive producers Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy exiting their overall deal at Netflix for a new pact with Amazon Studios.

“The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass” mastermind Flanagan turned his attention to a younger audience for “Midnight Club,” his first YA series, adapting the work of author Christopher Pike for the show about terminally ill teens living at Brightcliffe Hospice — a place with many a supernatural mystery to it.

“The Midnight Club,” which launched Oct. 7, consisted of 10 episodes, the first of which broke the world record for most jump scares in a TV episode.

The series marked not just Flanagan and Macy’s first foray into young-adult content, but also their first show that was intended to be a multi-season project. However, Flanagan had already mentally prepared for the idea it might not be renewed, and told press ahead of its premiere he would share his Season 2 plans if “Midnight Club” was scrapped.

“This was designed to be ongoing,” Flangan said at a gathering with press in October. “I don’t know if it will. We’ll see how it goes and we probably won’t know for another month or so what Netflix wants to do. But it was very much designed to continue. Pike has 80 books, so we have a lot of unused material to pull from… We also didn’t answer some of the bigger questions of the season. Those answers exist, but were meant to be for the next season. If there isn’t one, I’ll put them up on Twitter. Then we’ll at least all be able to talk about it.”

