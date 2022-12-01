Mike Tindall spotted dancing in background of Harry and Meghan’s photo

Mike Tindall can be seen dancing alongside his wife and Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, in one photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. The former rugby star appears to be having a jolly time at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding party, as spotted in one of the pictures featured in Netflix’s upcoming ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries trailer.

Footage of an upcoming documentary about Harry and Meghan released Thursday shows the couple is once again prepared to tackle the topic of their rift with the Royal Family head on and in their own words.

The footage includes photos and brief interview snippets of Harry and Meghan.

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” the Duke of Sussex says as a photo of Meghan crying while holding a cellphone is shown.

There’s the sound of glass breaking and an image of William and Kate appears.

