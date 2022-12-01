Mike Tindall tours Australia with wife Zara as she jokes he

The former rugby ace is now making the most of his freedom after three weeks of roughing it on I’m A Celebrity and gearing up for a motor-racing event in Adelaide, followed by a rock concert starring The Killers.

Mike Tindall took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of the pair surrounded by cars at the Adelaide500 – the largest domestic motor sport event in all of Australia.

He also revealed to his 488,000 followers that the pair had taken to the track themselves in an adrenalin-boosting Corvette, posting a short POV video that he’d shot while in the driver’s seat.

Meanwhile, Mike, 44, whose wife Zara is the granddaughter of the late Queen, admitted to forming a special connection with Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, who he branded his “camp wife”.

“I’m sorry I had a camp wife in there, but she was brilliant,” he told Zara after their emotional union, as she teasingly retorted: “Cheating on me!”

However, there are no hard feelings between herself and Sue, who were pictured with their arms around each other smiling warmly at the glitzy I’m A Celebrity wrap party.