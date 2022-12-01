Categories
Finance

Millions are missing out on 15 DWP benefits worth thousands


Some 1.3 million people aren’t claiming Universal Credit payments they are entitled to, according to data from the New Economics Foundation. 

These DWP benefits also act as a gateway to an additional 30 freebies and benefits people could get this winter.

Britons may qualify for free prescriptions if they are on a low income or certain benefits depending on their circumstances.

Claimants may also be entitled to other discounts and up to £10,000 to pay for a new boiler or home insulation.



