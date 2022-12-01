Modi pulls rug from under Putin as India orders Russia to back

Indian leader Narendra Modi has taken a swipe at Vladimir Putin. The Prime Minister has so far abstained from openly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But Mr Modi said on Thursday that the world should not be at war.

Writing in The Telegraph, he said: “Our era need not be one of war. Indeed, it must not be one!”

The Indian leader also vowed to use the G20 presidency to seek to “depoliticise the global supply of food, fertilisers and medical products” to avoid humanitarian catastrophes.

India officially takes up its role as chair of the Group of 20 leading economies for the coming year Thursday and it’s putting climate at the top of the group’s priorities.

The country has made considerable moves toward its climate goals in recent years but is currently one of the world’s top emitters of planet-warming gases.

The G20, made up of the world’s largest economies, has a rolling presidency with a different member state in charge of the group’s agenda and priorities each year. Experts believe India will use the “big stage” of the G-20 presidency to drive forward its climate and development plans.

More to follow…