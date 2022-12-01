Moment Ghana MP calls vice president an ‘Economic Harry Maguire’

England centre-back Harry Maguire has become the face of economic mismanagement in Ghana, footage has shown, as one of the nation’s MPs bizarrely compared the vice president’s record to that of Maguire’s at Manchester United. Isaac Adongo, who is an MP for the opposition National Democratic Congress party, referred to vice president Mahamandu Bawumia as the nation’s “economic Maguire” after ruthlessly criticising the centre backs performances for Manchester United in the Premier League this season. He accused Mr Bawumia, like Maguire, of being a great prospect turned disaster, claiming the Manchester United player was the “biggest threat” to his own side.

Mr Adongo told the Ghanian parliament: “If you are a fan of football, and I was happy to see the jubilation when Ghana won, but there was a player in the United Kingdom, in England called Maguire who was playing for Manchester United.

“Harry Maguire, he’s a defender. He was tackling everybody and throwing his body everywhere. He was seen as the best defender in the world, Manchester United were at the bottom.

“He became the biggest threat at the centre of the Manchester United defence, tackling Manchester players and giving assists to opponents. Mr Speaker, when you see the opponents go to score, Maguire will score for them.

“Mr Speaker, you remember in this country we also have an economic Maguire. This economic Maguire, we’re clapping saying this man is the best in managing foreign terms.