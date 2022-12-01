Monster Hunter Rise Ascends to New Heights on Xbox – Xbox Wire

Summary Coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and with Game Pass on January 20, 2023.

In Monster Hunter Rise, you’ll combine the series’ signature hunting action with exciting new acrobatic combat.

Enjoy enhanced visual options on Xbox Series X, plus content from the previously released title updates (up to version 10), and more to come with Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak in Spring 2023.

Welcome, new hunters! We’re excited to share that Monster Hunter Rise is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, plus Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, on January 20, 2023!

Enjoy silky smooth action on Xbox Series X with the choice between 4K resolution and up to 60 FPS, or 1080P resolution with up to 120 FPS. Get lost in the atmosphere of the hunt with immersive 3D audio on both Xbox Series X|S systems. It’s a great time to jump in for Game Pass subscribers, and you can even continue hunting via Game Pass Cloud. You can also join the hunt by purchasing the game digitally starting at $39.99, with preorders (including a sweet bonus!) available now.

In Monster Hunter Rise, you’ll encounter a slew of new monsters inspired by Japanese folklore, like the flagship Wyvern of Malice, Magnamalo. Of course, iconic and beloved monsters from past titles also return, rounding out a roster of fearsome beasts that are sure to test your skills.

Through the game’s story, you’ll travel to the serene Kamura Village, home to everything you’ll need as a hunter. Unite with a colorful cast of characters as you become the village’s foremost hunter, some of which you’ll team up with to face the encroaching Rampage – a catastrophic event where hordes of monsters descend upon the village. Uncover the mystery behind the Rampage as you strive to forge a future for the people of Kamura.

Seasoned hunters experienced with Monster Hunter World and Iceborne will feel right at home with the signature gameplay experience the series known for. Choose from 14 weapon types, each with their own unique playstyle and deep and rewarding mechanics to master. Defeat powerful monsters, and use materials carved from them to craft more and more powerful weapons and armor as you rise through the hunting ranks.

Monster Hunter Rise introduces several new unique elements to the hunter’s toolkit, with an emphasis on being more maneuverable and agile than ever. Wirebugs let Hunters shoot a special silk to unleash special attacks unique to each of the 14 weapons. Hunters can use them quickly zip up into the air and up walls, recover more quickly from impactful hits, maneuver into the right position to nail that perfect hit, and dodge a devastating hit just in the nick of time. Wyvern Riding is another unique Wirebug ability, where you can wreak havoc by controlling a monster, temporally turning one into an ally!

The familiar Palico Felyne friends are back to lend their support, but this time they’re joined by the new Palamute Canyne companions. They’re a hunter’s best friend with their own set of special abilities, and you’ll be able to ride on Palamute’s back to quickly get around during a hunt. And yes, you can pet them!

Choose to go it alone, or team up with up to three others online for cooperative hunts. You’ll be able to hunt together and continue your progress whether you’re hunting on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or via the Xbox app for Windows PC.

At launch on Jan. 20, the game will come equipped with content and Event Quests from the previously released title updates (up to version 10), offering dozens of hours of intense hunting action and plenty of rewards to earn. This includes a number of fun collaborations quests from other series, where you’ll take on special themed quests to earn gear themed after Street Fighter, Okami, and Mega Man, just to name a few.

In Spring 2023, the hunt gets even bigger with the launch of the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak massive expansion, taking hunters on a journey to the kingdom to become a Master Rank Hunter and battle new threats, like the bloodthirsty Malzeno.

For the latest information on Monster Hunter Rise, keep an eye on the official Monster Hunter Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Happy hunting, and see you in Kamura!

– Palamute Retriever Costume layered armor

– Palico Forest Cat Costume layered armor

