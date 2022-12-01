Categories
Canada

More than 59,000 N.S. homes, businesses without power after


Nova Scotia

More than 59,000 homes and businesses are without power after widespread rain and wind overnight.

Nova Scotia Power expects electricity to be restored later today

CBC News ·

More than 59,000 N.S. homes, businesses without power after
A storm overnight Wednesday brought heavy rain and high winds to Nova Scotia. (Peter Dawson/CBC)

More than 59,000 homes and businesses were without power in Nova Scotia on Thursday morning after widespread rain and wind overnight.

Most outages were being reported in the northern region of the province, many of which were along the North Shore, according to Nova Scotia Power’s outage map.

The utility said 300 workers were restoring power across the province. 

“Our crews have been in the field overnight restoring power to those impacted by the high winds and rain,” said Sean Borden, the utility’s storm lead.

The utility said 86,000 customers lost power during the storm. It said it expects electricity to be restored later Thursday.

Rain and wind warnings remained in effect for northern and eastern areas of the province as of 9 a.m. AT, according to Environment Canada.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said the high winds and rain would start to taper off Thursday afternoon.

MORE TOP STORIES

Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|





Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.