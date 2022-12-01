More than 59,000 N.S. homes, businesses without power after

More than 59,000 homes and businesses were without power in Nova Scotia on Thursday morning after widespread rain and wind overnight.

Most outages were being reported in the northern region of the province, many of which were along the North Shore, according to Nova Scotia Power’s outage map.

The utility said 300 workers were restoring power across the province.

“Our crews have been in the field overnight restoring power to those impacted by the high winds and rain,” said Sean Borden, the utility’s storm lead.

The utility said 86,000 customers lost power during the storm. It said it expects electricity to be restored later Thursday.

Rain and wind warnings remained in effect for northern and eastern areas of the province as of 9 a.m. AT, according to Environment Canada.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said the high winds and rain would start to taper off Thursday afternoon.

The heaviest rain and wind: from N NS to Pictou, south to Malay Falls and west to Bridgewater. Gusts over 90 km/h in heavy rain. The rain and winds are moving eastward into the E Mainland and later this morning into Cape Breton. @CBCMoncton @InfoMorningCB @CBCPEI @CBCMoncton pic.twitter.com/MBtWFGAVzw —@tsimpkin

