Moron Risk Premium is canon, kind of

FTAV’s quant division has worked hard on studying Moron Risk Premium over recent months, as part of our commitment to underpinning snark with solid statistical rigour.

We were delighted to see the Bank of England had undertaken a similar analysis in their November Monetary Policy Report (under heading 2.2):

One model estimated by Bank staff that decomposes movements in 10-year gilt yields suggests that UK factors have played an increasingly significant role in driving yields since August.

The accompanying chart . . .

. . . bore similarities to our own efforts:

For the modelling wonks, Threadneedle Street has kindly expanded upon its methodology in a Bank Overground piece today.

The post (“prepared with the help of Aakash Mankodi and Amarjot Sidhu”, which presumably means they are the authors?), says:

Other advanced-economy yields, such as those in the US and euro area, also increased over this period. Movements in these yields are typically highly correlated across countries, making it challenging to identify the impact of specific regional shocks. One approach to address this problem, based on Rigobon (2003), uses changes in the volatility of asset prices (so-called ‘heteroskedasticity’) to identify country-specific shocks. Regression analysis can be used to identify when a specific region is experiencing particularly high or low price volatility in response to a shock, and to estimate the degree of comovement in asset prices across regions. By using this model to decompose recent movements in 10-year UK gilt yields, Bank staff estimate that while part of the repricing can be attributed to spillovers from shocks in other regions (labelled ‘Global’ in Chart A), UK-specific factors have played an increasingly important role since August.

(N.b. the Chart A referred to is the same as chart 2.9 above.)

So the path to Bank-approved MRP analysis, it turns out, lay in simple heteroskedasticity. Why didn’t we think of that?