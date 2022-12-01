Mudryk drops another Arsenal hint by giving verdict on three

“I would first want to know from the head coach that even if I wasn’t a guaranteed starter, that I’d receive a chance. Essentially I need to hear directly from the manager what he envisages my role in his side to be.”

Saka and Martinelli have started every Premier League match for Arsenal so far this season. However, Arteta knows that is not sustainable for a title challenge.

Smith Rowe is set to return from groin surgery following the break for the World Cup. And the introduction of Mudryk to the squad will only ramp up Arsenal’s already impressive wide-attacking options.

Want the latest Premier League news as we publish it on Express Sport? Join our new Facebook group by clicking here

Think you can predict the World Cup Golden Boot Winner? If so you could WIN £150 in Nike vouchers! CLICK HERE