Murray School administrator arrested for relationship with a

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – A school administrator in northwest Georgia has been charged with child molestation and statutory rape.

Dr. Rachelle Louise Terry was Director of Federal Programs and Enrollment for the Murray County school system.

But a GBI investigation found the 43 year old had a sexual relationship with a student.

Earlier this fall, she was also charged with ten counts of furnishing alcohol to minors at a Halloween party.

GBI officials says the investigation against Terry is still ongoing.

They say if you have any further information, please contact the GBI Calhoun Field Office at 706-624-1424. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.