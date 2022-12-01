Myth of Mist: Legacy, A RPG/SLG Fantasy Game with 50+ Hours Gameplay, Releasing on Oct. 25th

If you are a strategy game or RPG lover, then be on the lookout for the upcoming Myth of Mist: Legacy, developed by Skvader Entertainment and published by Interwise Corporation. Myth of Mist: Legacy is a turn-based strategy game with RPG driven storyline, and it is set to release on October 25th.

As an anonymous traveler, players will encounter multiple factions and heroic characters throughout their journey in the City of Time and Eternity. This city, surrounded by mist, is waiting for players to discover its mystery behind it and fight off against the King of Mist and its monster army force before the Mist of Doomsday arrives.

The story of Myth of Mist: Legacy takes place in a solitary city which sits at the edge of the world, named City of Time and Eternity. The city is filled with different factions and species, and it is divided into 5 main areas. Players will get to explore these distinctive areas with hidden secrets while you are in free-roam mode. Throughout the story, you need to make decisions as a protagonist that will determine the fate of the city. Different choices will lead to different paths and eventually different endings.

Fight in your own way!

In Myth of Mist: Legacy, players will encounter more than 20 unique heroes from different factions or species that will join on the adventure, all with different playstyle and skills. These heroes will also play an important part in the storyline. All heroes are sorted in a multi-tier class system, and players are able to change those heroes’ class freely to their liking.

You can also have specific armor and weapon builds for each recruited hero. For example, you could equip a machete and a musket at the same time, or go with two swords for double the fun on fast attack speed. Combining this feature with different hero classes, players can build out their roster in their own way to suit their playstyle.

Battles in Myth of Mist: Legacy take place on a three-dimensional map with different winning conditions and different types of terrain. Before each encounter starts, players need to form their own team from their hero roster based on the encounter and change their strategy accordingly to be successful.

During the fight, players need to strategically utilize their heroes to move around the battlefield and fight with their abilities in a turn-based battle. Your builds of armor and weapons on each hero in your roster will directly influence how effective they are in battles, and each weapon type will have different intrinsic perks and ways of attack to support your heroes play style.

Every individual hero in your roster also has their dedicated levels and stats to spec into. These stats will affect each heroes’ performance and overall strength when they are in battle, such as their attack accuracy and AP recovery rate.

Throughout your journey, players will grow their rosters while gaining more stronger gears and weapons to take on more challenging encounters.

“Myth of Mist: Legacy” is an epic fantasy game designed for CRPG and SLG lovers. It is a strategy game mixed with RPG elements that has a rich storyline and multi-endings. Join the fight with us and start your legendary journey on October 25th, 2022! We will see you in game, gamers.

Myth of Mist: Legacy Official Trailer

https://youtu.be/odDruXH4dNY

Myth of Mist: Legacy Steam Page

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1523260/__Myth_of_MistLegacy/

Myth of Mist: Legacy Twitter: https://twitter.com/Myth_of_Mist