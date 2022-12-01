Nationwide and Adopt a Pet educate owners about the importance of

Nationwide, the insurance company, and Adopt a Pet, the pet-adoption website, announced a new partnership in a company release.1 The 2 companies aim to spread awareness to pet owners and potential adopters about the role pet insurance can play in managing lifetime costs associated with pet ownership.

Adopt a Pet helps more than 19,000 animal shelters, humane societies, pet rescues, and adoption agencies across North America. According to the release, this partnership will designate Nationwide as Adopt a Pet’s exclusive pet insurance carrier and provides the opportunity for Nationwide promotion to Adopt a Pet’s network of animal welfare organizations.

“Adopting a pet is a special experience and we’re thrilled that this partnership makes Nationwide part of that journey, starting from ‘Gotcha Day,’” said Nationwide pet insurance president and chief pet officer, Heidi Sirota, in the release. “Our goal is to educate adopters on healthy pet ownership and how insurance can make it possible for families to always say ‘yes’ to needed, yet often expensive and unexpected medical care.”1

Nationwide will utilize its veterinary analytics team to deliver personalized pet health insights based on breed, age, and any other relevant factors in order for shelter staff to relay the information to potential adopters as they consider what pet best fits their family.