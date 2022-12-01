NaturalShrimp Technologies Presented at Norwegian Tekna

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), today announced its Electrocoagulation (EC) and Hydrogas technologies were showcased by its research partner Marineholmen RASLab at the Tekna Aquaculture Conference that took place November 23-24, 2022, in Trondheim, Norway.

The 2022 Tekna Aquaculture Conference focused on sustainable fish welfare, a smaller environmental footprint, and a circular economy in the value chain.

Dr. Mark D. Powell, CEO and General Manager of Marineholmen RASLab AS, presented at the conference in a talk entitled, “Technology Challenges in RAS and using Transformative and Disruptive Technology to Solve Them.” NaturalShrimp partnered with Marineholmen RASLab to evaluate the effects of hyper-antioxidant technologies on oxidation and fish health in Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) and received initial positive trial results of its short-term validation study.

“The focus of the presentation was on alternatives that NaturalShrimp’s technologies provide to the current state-of-the-art, and how it is truly transformative,” said Dr. Powell. “I believe that these technologies will lead to significant developments in the operation of farms and provide not only replacement of the conventional biofilter process, but also a potential remediation or back-up potential for supplementing biofilters such as after disinfection, fallowing or changes in stocking.”

Tom Untermeyer, NaturalShrimp COO & CTO added, “We thank Mark for including NaturalShrimp in his presentation to aquaculture industry experts in Norway. Our patented EC and Hydrogas technologies continue to prove themselves not only for the Company’s shrimp production, but also for other species and additional applications. These easily controlled technologies electronically remove ammonia and nitrites, reduce the bacteria load, and improve the overall health of animals within an aquaculture system. The technologies can truly allow a zero liquid discharge system by not requiring water exchanges to remove excessive nitrate buildup when using traditional biofiltration methods. Our proven technologies are a critical part of our growth strategy, and we are highly focused on advancing and protecting this fundamental IP.”

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Incorporated is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas, and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are projections in respect of future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of us and members of our management team, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risks set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, any of which may cause our company’s or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed Transaction and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, exchange, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act.