NBA 2K23 Season 3 release date, time, Winter Wonderland update

NBA 2K23 is about to get its biggest update yet. Launching in plenty of time for Christmas, the new NBA 2K23 update has a real festive feel. The NBA 2K23 Season 3 update has a December 2 release date and a 9pm GMT UK launch time. As part of the Season 3 patch, The City and the G.O.A.T Boat will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland, complete with giant Christmas trees, chilly courts and lots more.

MyCareer players can also expect to find new arctic artwork dotted around the Winter Wonderland, while players at level 39 or above will receive a Santa outfit.

Speaking of costumes and cosmetics, players can unlock Ski Goggles, Trae Young 2 “Forever Young” Shoes, a Magic Carpet vehicle and more.

Trae Young is the face of Season 3, and is the Level 40 reward in MyTeam. Free Agent Damian Lillard is the level one reward, and can be unlocked simply by logging in to MyTeam.

Similar to games like Fortnite, players can actually continue to earn rewards beyond the highest level.

2K Sports explains more: “Once you earn Trae at Level 40, the rewards won’t stop for you in Season 3.

“For the first time in 2K23, Beyond Level 40 returns with more agendas and opportunities to improve your team. There will be a second player available through the Beyond Level 40 agenda groups, but you should focus on earning Trae Young first. Stay tuned for more details on this mystery player.”