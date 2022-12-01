NCIS’ Pauley Perrette shares LL Cool J complaint from NCIS LA

While Abby (played by Pauley Perrette) remains to this day a pivotal and much-missed part of the NCIS machine, the CBS crime franchise has a number of other stars across its shows who have endeared themselves to viewers. When NCIS Los Angeles arrived in 2009, leading stars Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J were just two stars who quickly cemented the drama as a success in its own right.

However, Perrette revealed on the podcast Kirsten’s Agenda with Kirsten Vangsness back in October 2020, that Sam Hanna star LL Cool J had a similar complaint to her when it came to memorising the franchise’s lengthy and detailed scripts.

After all, NCIS LA was LL Cool J’s first stint in a crime procedural drama having enjoyed a successful career in music and on the big screen prior to the role.

The revelation came when host Vangsness asked Perrette: “Did you know you were gonna retire? Did you decide after Broke? You did keep saying you came out of retirement to do it.”

Perrette replied: “I had absolutely retired and that was a stranger period because I had been doing the same job for 15 years, 16 seasons, I started on JAG playing Abby – a forgotten fact!

