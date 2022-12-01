Nearly one million face eviction this winter





This is the equivalent of 941,000 people currently facing eviction. Of those facing the risk of being evicted, 504,000 renters revealed they had been threatened with an eviction notice in the past month, which is 80 percent higher than in the same time period last year.

The charity Shetler also told ITV news that 482,000 private renters were behind on their rent and were at risk of losing their homes. Landlords can legally evict tenants if they owe at least two months of rent. Shelter also found that a quarter of private renters, equivalent to 2.8 million people, are constantly struggling to pay their rent, which is 24 percent higher than it was last year. The charity also found that 69 percent, around 7.7 million people, would struggle to find a home this winter if they were evicted.

Polly Neate, Chief Executive of Shelter, said: "Almost a million private renters are at risk of being of being kicked out of their home this winter, and more will follow. "Every day our emergency helpline advisers are taking gut-wrenching calls – from the mum who's skipping meals to pay the rent to the family terrified they will be spending Christmas in a grotty homeless hostel. "The Government's refusal to unfreeze housing benefit, when private rents are rising at record rates, means the rental crisis is fast becoming a homelessness emergency."

The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA), which represents private landlords, has asked the Government to “do more to support those most in need of help” which includes unfreezing housing benefits. Policy Director of the NRLA, Christ Norris has called on the Government to address the rental crisis and said that recent tax increases have reduced the number of homes available for rent but the demand is still the same, which has increased rents. Mr Norris, said: “The vast majority of landlords want to help tenants stay in their homes wherever possible. “It is simply absurd that support for housing costs is being linked to rents as they were three years ago, not as they are today.”