Netflix Releases New Poster for ‘You’ Season 4 – Nerds and Beyond

Class is in session.

Following the itinerary update for the You season 4 release last week, Netflix has released a new poster for the upcoming season, featuring Joe Goldberg in his new identity and profession overseas.

You follows Joe Goldberg, a seemingly average and charming man who, in reality, is the definition of toxicity and a delusional stalker who falls into a pattern of obsession and terrorization with every girl he falls in love with. Each season of the series features Joe falling for a different woman in a new location. Often these obsessions lead to the gruesome deaths of those that pose a threat to his relationship with his chosen beloved, leading to a thrilling series that often satirizes modern romance.

– Advertisement –



You season 4 part 1 will release on the streaming platform February 9, with part 2 set to release one month later on March 9. This split format follows the same release schedule seen earlier this year, with Stranger Things 4 split into two parts a month apart.

You seasons 1-3 are available to stream now on Netflix. Stay tuned with Nerds & Beyond for more.

Related

– Advertisement –

