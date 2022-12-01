Netflix’s Warrior Nun: Ignore The Title, Watch The Show

Warrior Nun Netflix

While I’m still working my way through Wednesday, Netflix’s latest IP megahit, I wanted to circle back around to a series that recently caught my attention. That would be Warrior Nun, the Netflix original that just came back for season 2, which somehow has managed to have the highest audience scores for any season of any Netflix series I’ve ever seen, sitting at a 99% with thousands of reviews in. That just…doesn’t happen, so I sat down and watched both seasons over the last few days.

Perhaps the show’s biggest challenge is what you think of when you hear the title “Warrior Nun,” which caused me, and likely many others, to skip it entirely. At best, it sounds like some sort of schlocky pulp project, at worst, forgettable YA tripe. When in fact, it is neither of those things. The goofy title is pulled from the source material, and while it describes the central heroine of the show, it may be somewhat of an obstacle to even giving it a chance.

But you should, you should give it a chance.

Warrior Nun is a great series, and I understand now why fans are so deeply passionate about its survival, hoping it avoids the graveyard of Netflix YA-style projects that have ended after a season or two. The series has brutal, surprisingly great action, a meaningful central romance and unexpectedly biting commentary on religion.

I would agree with critics and fans that season 2 is stronger than season 1. The first season of Warrior Nun focuses on Ava, a recently deceased quadriplegic girl who is brought back to life and healed when an ancient artifact called a Halo is inserted into her back.

This Halo, it turns out, is part of an ancient legacy, where each Halo-Bearer, the Warrior Nun, is tasked with leading a group of other combat-trained nuns to fight back against the forces of evil as a secret division of the Vatican. Yes, it’s silly in concept, but in practice it’s…a lot of fun.

Season 1 has some odd moments, like a storyline with Ava and some local criminal kids that ultimate goes nowhere, and it’s a lot of her wrestling with wanting to be involved with the nuns and learning how to use the newfound superpower that come with the Halo.

But season 2 is where things really kick into a new gear, where the show begins to fully blend science fiction and religion in a way I was not expecting from this series. Season 2 essentially poses the question “What if Jesus came back and was…something else.” It’s not literally Jesus, but you will see the clear parallels, and Warrior Nun takes on the roots and history of Christianity and Catholicism in a way that you seldom see in fiction.

It’s also a shockingly good action show? I really was not expecting to be as deeply impressed as I was with its action sequences, which contain both supernatural fighting (one demon-powered sister uses teleporting powers in a wildly violent sequence I won’t soon forget) or actual martial arts (every single fight scene with Sister Beatrice is out of this world). The choreography here is as good as anything else on TV or film right now.

I don’t know if Warrior Nun is 99% perfect, as its audience scores may current indicate, but it’s absolutely worthwhile, and I’m glad I overcame my initial hesitation to give it a shot. And now, like everyone who has seen it, I’m rooting for a third season.

