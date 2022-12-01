New Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Playlist Lets You Play Like

Call of Duty Season 1 arrived to Modern Warfare 2 on November 16, bringing a new map, operator, and more weapons to multiplayer, but an update on December 1 has added the new CDL Moshpit playlist. This is a competitive playlist with different rules and some restrictions, so here is everything you need to know about CDL Moshpit.
What is CDL Moshpit?
Modern Warfare 2’s CDL Moshpit is a competitive playlist that follows the maps, rules, and restrictions used by the pro players in the Call of Duty League. This is a playlist created by Treyarch for a way to play like the pros, but CDL Moshpit doesn’t include any ladders or ranking systems. However, Ranked Play has been announced for a release sometime in 2023, and that will provide Call of Duty’s typical competitive experience with ranks, ladders, and rewards to earn.