New on Netflix: December 2022 Releases

It’s almost the holiday season, which means that millions of travelers will soon find themselves in distant family members’ living rooms while Netflix blares on the TV. What Netflix shows and movies will be featured on those television sets? We now have a better idea as Netflix has released its list of new releases for December 2022.

It’s safe to say that movies are set to dominate this month. There is the usual holiday fare like Scrooge: A Christmas Carol on Dec. 2 but overall Netflix looks to be trying to end the year strong with some big ticket titles. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio arrives on Dec. 9. That will be followed by Rian Johnson’s next Benoit Blanc detective story, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, on Dec. 2. The end of the month closes out with White Noise, Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of the classic Don DeLillo novel, on Dec. 30.

Meanwhile, TV takes a little while to get rolling this month. The premieres of Firefly Lane season 2 on Dec. 2 and The Recruit on Dec. 16 are nice, but things don’t kick up a notch until Emily in Paris season 3 on Dec. 21. The biggest TV item in December though is The Witcher: Blood Origin. Thankfully, fans of The Witcher won’t have to worry about the Geralt recasting yet as this is a prequel.

Here is everything else coming to Netflix this month.