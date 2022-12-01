New plans could see 18-year-olds drive lorries despite road risks

According to the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, the shortage of lorry drivers was heightened after the pandemic and Brexit.

Around 70,000 HGV drivers left their roles since the pandemic began, 12,500 of which were EU nationals.

Following Government action last year, the Department of Transport confirmed that there had been a huge increase in lorry driving tests.

Almost 11,200 more lorry driving tests were carried out between January and March of this year, compared to the same period in 2020.