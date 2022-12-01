New Security Center Boosts Metaverse with Consultant

The Identity Management Institute has launched the Metaverse Security Center to increase awareness of metaverse security risks and Web3 security best practices through a training and certification program dubbed the Certified Metaverse Security Consultant (CMSC).

Polkadot founder and Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood coined the term “Web3” in 2014, referring to a “decentralized online ecosystem based on blockchain.” Right now, only a few people, mostly some technologists and venture capital firms, are attempting to frame it. “Hazy” is how some others characterize it. Still, the industry is expected by some estimates to become a $13 trillion market with 5 billion users by 2030. Others peg it to grow from $500 million in 2020 to $38 billion in 2022, adding $5 trillion to the global economy by 2030.

400 Million Metaverse Users

There are reportedly some 400 million active metaverse users globally and by 2026 about 25% of the global population and 30% of businesses are expected to interact in the metaverse.

Here’s what the Metaverse Security Center has to say about it:

“The emerging metaverse is about to challenge our way of life and how people identify themselves, interact with one another, are entertained, and transact using smart contracts, NFT and crypto. Metaverse is the new generation of the internet comprised of immersive technology backed by widespread adoption and regulations. “With the blockchain technology at its core, Metaverse is an advanced Web3 version of the current internet which offers 3D interaction and decentralized applications to form the next generation of digital world for everything from finance, gaming, business, and entertainment to digital property transactions with the use of [non-fungible tokens] and crypto.”

Here’s simpler description of the metaverse from Henry Bagdasarian, Founder of Identity Management Institute:

“Metaverse is a galaxy of interconnected virtual worlds where people will be able to travel from one world to another and interact with one another in shared digital spaces. In the metaverse, people will interact with digital twins to conduct business, attend concerts or sport events, go to school, and shop among many other things through virtual reality headsets, augmented reality glasses, and other new devices.”

Becoming a Metaverse Security Consultant

As for the Certified Metaverse Security Consultant, it is a new cybersecurity certification with a focus on Web3 and metaverse security for cybersecurity professionals who are interested in becoming certified metaverse experts.

The CMSC certification course is designed to address evolving security and privacy risks and security topics and solutions related to decentralized identity and access management, cybercrime and fraud prevention, smart contract transaction automation, data security, ethical conduct, privacy, and compliance.

The CMSC certification study guide and examination will cover the following topics:

Metaverse Security Overview

Web3 Model and Architecture

Metaverse Security Threats

Metaverse Security Risks

Metaverse Security Countermeasures

CMSC Certification Process

The Identify Management Institute is encouraging cybersecurity professionals involved in metaverse related projects to join Identity Management Institute and become a Certified Metaverse Security Consultant (CMSC).