Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils 52-Foot-Wide Art for Viva

Norwegian Cruise Line has unveiled an interactive work of art being created by contemporary British digital artist Dominic Harris exclusively for the soon-to-debut Norwegian Viva. The art was unveiled at SCOPE Miami Beach earlier int he week.

The work titled, “Every Wing Has a Silver Lining,” will be on display onboard at Metropolitan Bar, the brand’s signature sustainable bar, and will feature Harris’ iconic butterfly motifs.

The piece will dynamically respond throughout the day to passing movement and create engagement with the viewer.

In addition to a preview of this engaging art piece during the Company’s VIP Experience activation at SCOPE Miami Beach through Dec. 4, 2022, guests will also find interactive digital screens and live displays throughout the space showcasing works from 34 renowned artists who are or will be featured aboard the Prima Class ships. Festival goers will also find a curated selection of art from Udo Noger as well as digital displays from Italian graffiti artist Manuel Di Rita, also known as “Peeta,” designer of Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva’s hull art. Attendees will also experience Alexander Krivosheiw’s smaller scale renditions of “Weather Rock” and “Sacred Legacy II” found on board Norwegian Prima’s The Concourse, the brand’s first-ever outdoor sculpture garden.

“We believe that art can be a transformative element in the guest experience,” said Harry Sommer, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “With the introduction of the new Prima Class, we’ve taken the integration of art into our ship’s overall design to new heights. Following the successful debut of Norwegian Prima, we are extremely excited for our guests to get to know Norwegian Viva as well as the breathtaking work of Dominic Harris.”

“Art has the power to light up our lives, broaden our perspectives and transport us into a different frame of mind, similar to how cruising to new and beautiful destinations affects us,” said Sarah Hall, NCL Art Director. “At NCL, we believe in the strong connection of art and travel, and showcase not only works from well-known international artists, but we champion emerging artists from around the world as well.”

The NCL VIP Experience at SCOPE Miami Beach is set against magnificent ocean views, reminiscent of those enjoyed by guests from the brand’s signature Observation Lounge, with cocktails from NCL’s beverage program available for the enjoyment of those in attendance.