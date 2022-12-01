Categories
UK

Norwegian fresh salmon exports drop further in week 47 as sales


Norway’s total fresh salmon exports dropped to 22,662 metric tons during week 47 of 2022 (Nov. 21-27), which was down by 2% compared to the week before and by 7% year-on-year.  […]

Want to keep reading?

Sign up for a FREE TRIAL to have full access to our articles for 7 days!



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.